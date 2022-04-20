Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an alleged assault in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-6:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

-3:57 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-2:08 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit on West Michigan Street in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:46 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 500 block of Main Street in Russia.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

