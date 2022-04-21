Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-6:56 to 7:51 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported twice in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-6:06 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-2:03 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1:25 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-12:52 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of East Court Street.

-9:55 a.m.: damage. Damage in progress was reported in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

Crashes

Karen S. Latimer, 79, of Sidney was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:38 p.m.

Latimer was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road in the far left lane when she attempted to go into the right lane and hit the rear driver’s side tire of the southbound vehicle in the right lane, Brad K. Rodeheffer, 44, of Sidney, causing Rodeheffer’s vehicle to spin. Latimer then hit Rodefeffer’s vehicle again on the driver’s side.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:38 a.m.

Vehicles owned by Jennifer L. Boyer, 52, of Sidney, and James L. Wildenhaus, 61, of Sidney, were parked next to each other in the 200 block of North Main Avenue when they both simultaneously began to back out and Boyer hit Wildenhaus, but police were unable to determine who was at fault, so not citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:35 to 6:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:09 to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

