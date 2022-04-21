Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:35 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 16700 block of Sharp Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Sidney.

-4:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10200 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:49 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:10 a.m.

Nicole M. Inkrott, 35, of Fort Jennings, was traveling eastbound on Mason Road when she rear ended the stopped vehicle in front of her at the intersection of County Road 25A, that was driven by Christopher L. Gonzalez, 29, of Lima.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:29 a.m..: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

