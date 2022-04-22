Police log

FRIDAY

-2:40 a.m.: warrant. Jessica Lynn Blount, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:19 a.m.: driving under the influence. Chad Lee Cisco, 47, of Sidney, as arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-1:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of West Russell Road.

-12:35 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Street.

-11:16 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-10:43 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.