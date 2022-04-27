Police log

TUESDAY

-9:09 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drug offense in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Stephen Matthew Hall, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:15 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at the Flanagan Sports Complex on Riverside Drive.

-12:47 p.m.: damaging. A past damaging was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

–10:42 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Washington Street.

Crashes

Cheryl L. Oda, 69, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:10 p.m.

Oda was making a left turn from a driveway onto Wapakoneta Avenue when she hit the right side of the southbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Madison Lake Browning, 26, of Sidney.

• Elaine Marie Seger, 64, of Fort Loramie, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:33 a.m.

Seger was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when she attempted to make a left hand turn and collided with the northbound vehicle driven by Viswanathan Sakthivel, 36, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:02 to 6:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

