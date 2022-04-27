Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 200 block of Homestead Place in Russia.

-12:20 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded of vandalism in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.

-12:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Rangeline Road at state Route 47.

-9:40 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 1400 block of Fox Dale Place in Sidney.

-7:20 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 22000 block of state Route 47 in Maplewood.

TUESDAY

-8:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Cecil Road at state Route 47.

-5:20 p.m.: protection order violation. Deputies responded to a report of a protection order violation in the 12100 block of state Route 363.

Crashes

Thomas James Paul, 35, of Jackson Center, was cited with OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:26 a.m.

Paul was traveling northeast bound on Fair Road when he went left of center, went off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox in the 11400 block of Fair Road, then continued in the ditch for several yards before crossing over the road and off the right side of the roadway. He then hit a driveway gate in the 11600 block of Fair Road, continued through the yard and hit the residence at 11600 Fair Road before coming to a stop on the front porch area of the residence.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.