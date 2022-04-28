Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: criminal trespass. Josh Randall Roe, 34, at large,was arrested on criminal and vehicle trespass charges.

-1:08 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Derick Wayne Hickman, 32, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-12:52 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-1:40 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.