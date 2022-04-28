Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:33 a.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to an alleged domestic violence incident.
WEDNESDAY
-5:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at Wapakoneta Avenue at West Hoewisher Road.
-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2400 block of Fair Road in Sidney.
-1:22 p.m.: pole down. Deputies responded to a report a pole was down in the 14600 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-6:08 to 6:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-5:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Botkins.
-11:56 a.m..: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-10:20 a.m.: field fire. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments responded to a field fire at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.
WEDNESDAY
-3:01 to 4:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
