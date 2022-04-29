Police log

THURSDAY

-9:31 p.m.: assault. Robert Joseph Parker, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-8:50 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-5:34 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-8:50 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-7:27 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at a property in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-12:02 a.m.: assault. An alleged assault in progress was reported.

Crashes

Cody Smith, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:18 p.m.

Smith was traveling eastbound on Countryside Lane when he failed to control his vehicle and went left of center and hit the parked vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Lane, that is owned by Travis J. Tumbusch, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:53 p.m.

Mary Layton, 54, of Sidney, was operating westbound on Railroad Street when she ran over a piece of concrete that was in the middle of the roadway.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:53 to 3:11 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

-3:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-6:46 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a service call.

-12:16 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:30 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to a call.

-7:32 a.m. to 5:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to serven calls.

-2:22 to 1:041 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

