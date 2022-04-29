Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 16900 block of McCloskey School Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-11:49 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 1700 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-10:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-8:44 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:21 a.m. to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

