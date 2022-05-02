Police log

MONDAY

-7:47 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:38 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 7800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-4:17 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of East South Street.

-2:09 a.m.: warrant. Samantha Rae Alexander, 30, of St. Marys, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:27 a.m.: assault. Christian Jayce Martin, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on assault and theft charges.

-12:27 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at a property in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SUNDAY

-10 p.m.: physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Brandon P. Voisard, 30, of Sidney, was issued a summons on having physical control of vehicle while under the influence of alcohol a drug of abuse or a combination charges.

-9:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-8:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report shots were heard at Brooklyn Avenue at East North Street.

-7:17 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:30 a.m.: warrant. Corey Darnell Johnson, 44, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:31 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

SATURDAY

-6:21 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-5:48 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-3:11 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-1:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Kelli Alisha Wood, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

FRIDAY

-2:50 p.m.: warrant. Michael Dean Clark, 69, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:54 p.m.: warrant. Kyle D. Dunn, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Kenneth Virgil Wilson, 55, of Russell’s Point, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Raymond Davis, 83, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:46 a.m.

Davis was backing from a driveway in the 1700 block of Cumberland Drive when he hit the unoccupied, parked vehicle across the street that was owned by Larry Yinger, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:02 a.m. to 2:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-10:23 to 11:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-10 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist the police department.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:47 a.m. to 6:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

–1:53 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls one was a vehicle fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

