Police log

TUESDAY

-1 a.m.: warrant. Chris Allen Compton, 47, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-4:50 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at a property in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:26 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a property in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-4:18 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-3:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:09 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was reported at McMillen Park on Carey Street.

-1:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Merri Lane.

-1:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Lehman High School on St. Marys Avenue.

-1:06 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 800 block of Lori Court.

-7:47 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:38 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-4:17 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 100 block of East South Street.

-12:27 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at a property in the 100 block of West Court Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:06 to 9:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

