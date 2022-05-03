Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:24 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 2000 block of Vandemark Road.

-7:15 a.m.: bomb threat. Deputies responded to a bomb threat in 900 block of Fair Road.

MONDAY

-6:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton on a report of a person with a gun.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:52 to 3:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

