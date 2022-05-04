Police log

TUESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:09 p.m.: damaging. Past damaging was reported in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-5:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

-4:51 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-12:17 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-11:15 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-11:14 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:09 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Lake Street.

Crashes

Nathaniel James Arseneau, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:02 a.m.

Arseneau was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Lewis A. Jordan, 52, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:02 to 6:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

