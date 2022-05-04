Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:59 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

-6:37 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a crash in the 6800 block of Palestine Street in Pemberton.

TUESDAY

-9:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 5000 block of Johnston Slagle Road.

-8:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded of vandalism in the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Sidney.

-6:56 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a neighbor trouble report in the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Center.

-3:48 P.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a crash in the 18900 block of Herring Road in Sidney.

-5:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 9800 block of Houston Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:51 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to a vandalism report in the 100 block of North Street in Botkins.

-3:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Pike Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:39 to 10:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-6:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:29 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Fire and Police responded to a report lines were down at South Main and East South Streets.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

