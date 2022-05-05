Police log

THURSDAY

-12:52 a.m.: warrant. Ian B. Freeman, 34, at large, was arrested on a warrant and obstructing official business charges.

-12:49 a.m.: violate protection order. Ryan Michael Boyer, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a violate protection order.

WEDNESDAY

-6:16 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at the Sidney Wash House on East Court Street.

-3:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. A person with a gun was reported at North Ohio Avenue at Pike Street.

-2:57 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:02 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Turner Drive.

-11:02 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-11:27 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-11:35 a.m.: warrant. Orlando Johnson, 45, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:40 to 6:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-8:17 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:12 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-1:03 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three fire calls; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

