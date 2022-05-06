Police log

THURSDAY

-6:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-9:31 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported at a property in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-4:09 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:04 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-2:26 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:57 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 200 block of Miami Avenue.

-6:37 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at a property in the 1300 block of Maple Leaf Court.

Crashes

Paige N. Eilerman, 19, of Fort Loramie, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:04 p.m.

Eilerman was about to turn northbound from the east on state Route 29 when she failed to yield the right of way the the westbound vehicle on state Route 29 causing the truck driven by Mark H. Heath, 65, of Quincy, to hit the rear of Eilerman’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:10 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:55 to 8:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-12:01 a.m. to 6:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

–1:40 to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to serven calls.

Sidney firefighters and police responded to a Buick SUV that flipped into the parking lot of the Clark gas station located on the intersection of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN050722CarFlip-1.jpg Sidney firefighters and police responded to a Buick SUV that flipped into the parking lot of the Clark gas station located on the intersection of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.