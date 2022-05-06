Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:53 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18800 block of Johnson Road in Sidney.

-7:12 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-4:53 p.m.: assault. An assault in progress was reported in Sidney.

-4:43 p.m.: criminal damage. Criminal damage was reported in the 6200 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

-8:44 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-:07 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-1:20 a.m.: fire alarm. Anna and Botkins Fire and Police responded to a fire alarm in the 300 block of North Main Street in Botkins.

THURSDAY

-8:21 a.m. to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

