Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:24 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13300 block of Amsterdam Road in Sidney.

-4:24 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3300 block of Seven Point Court.

-10:05 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 800 block of Mason Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at state Route 47 and Dawson Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:33 a.m. to 12:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-5:14 a.m. to 9:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

