Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-7:05 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing in 16900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:05 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 800 block of Mason Road.

-9:37 a.m.: bomb threat. Deputies responded to a bomb threat at Sidney Middle School.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:22 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 15000 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-5:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Crashes

Jourdan M. O’Brien, 20, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield right of way at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 2, at 12:50 p.m.

O’Brien was stopped facing northbound at the stop sign on Kuther Road at Millcreek Road when he then entered into the intersection and into the pathway of the eastbound vehicle on Millcreek Road, driven by Ralph Hicks, 58, of Florence, Kentucky, causing Hicks’ to hit O’Brien’s vehicle in the right rear.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-3:51 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.