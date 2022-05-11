Police log

TUESDAY

-4:24 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Fair Road.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-11:22 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:50 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Danielle R. Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons for a warrant.

Crashes

Samba D. Camara, 63, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

Camara was traveling westbound in the 1400 block of Grove Street when he hit the legally parked vehicle on the street that is owned by Joshua Lee Elson, of Sidney.

• Jon Alan Everett, 57, of Conover, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:38 p.m.

Everett was stopped facing the north on Vandemark Road at the light at Michigan Street and when preparing for the light to change he went forward and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Bradley Blosser, 25, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-6 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-9:39 a.m. to 5:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms; one was cancelled en route.

-7:32 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

MONDAY

-7:47 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-11:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.