Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Aaron M. Swartz, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on telecommunications harassment_call with purpose to abuse threaten harass, and also carrying concealed weapons_deadly weapon other than a handgun charges.

-9 p.m.: warrant. Calvin E. Sutton, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:10 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-4:57 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue.

-1:28 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 100 block of Northwood Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-12:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

