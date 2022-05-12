Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:53 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

WEDNESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report a child was playing on the road in the 600 block Ann Place in Sidney.

-3:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

TUESDAY

-10:28 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney.

-3:51 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:21 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block Parish Street in Minster.

TUESDAY

-4:34 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Sycamore Trail and state Route 119 in Anna.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 1, at 3:22 p.m.

Madelyn Elizabeth Smith, 20, of Sidney, was parked on Loy Road facing the west, preparing to turn into the same private drive which a truck hauling a camper had exited and was heading east from, when the truck’s camper hit the rear of Smith’s vehicle.

The truck was driven by Harry Lee Vonderhouvel, 61, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:03 a.m. to 2:56 p.m..: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:19 a.m. to 8:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-12:31 a.m.: field fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to a field fire in the 19000 block of state Route 66 in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-4:35 to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

