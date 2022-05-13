Police log
FRIDAY
-7:23 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.
THURSDAY
-10:09 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.
-4:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Court Street.
-3:33 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue.
-12:23 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of West North Street.
-noon: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at a property in the 400 block of West Russell Road.
-11:26 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.
-11:16 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of Michigan Street.
-12:14 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.
Crashes
No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:48 p.m.
Courtney Louise Vestal, 23, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Street near Center Avenue when she drove of the roadway to the right, due to a medical situation, and hit a tree.
