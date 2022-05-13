Police log

FRIDAY

-7:23 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

THURSDAY

-10:09 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-4:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:33 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of West North Street.

-noon: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at a property in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-11:26 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-11:16 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of Michigan Street.

-12:14 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:48 p.m.

Courtney Louise Vestal, 23, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Street near Center Avenue when she drove of the roadway to the right, due to a medical situation, and hit a tree.

Sidney firefighters extinguish materials burning at storage units located near the intersection of Countryside and Fourth Avenue and Country Side Lane at around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, May 13. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN051422StorageFire.jpg Sidney firefighters extinguish materials burning at storage units located near the intersection of Countryside and Fourth Avenue and Country Side Lane at around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

