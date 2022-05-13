Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:44 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-11:19 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 4200 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-6:31 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 and Pasco Montra Road.

-1:34 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a report of prowlers in the unit block of Eastview Drive in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-11:11 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-9:21 p.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to a report of a drunk person in the 200 block of Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-7:46 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2100 block of Stillwater Road in Houston.

-6:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Sidney.

-5:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 12000 block of state Route 66 in Minster.

-4:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Sunset Drive and Dubois Road.

-4:44 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was received about mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-4:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 94 in I-75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:12 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 900 block of Miller Road 25A in Russia.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:19 to 2:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-7:52 p.m.: open burn. Fort Loramie Fire responded to an open burn report in the 9200 block of West Mason Road in Sidney; it was an illegal burn.

-8:21 a.m. to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.