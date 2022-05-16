Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-5:58 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police and deputies responded to a crash report in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
SUNDAY
-5:54 p.m.: CPO violation. Deputies responded to a report of a protection order violation in the 6800 block of Ferree Road Sidney.
-2:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 2700 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
Village log
MONDAY
SUNDAY
-7:29 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 10500 block of Piqua Lockington Road in Piqua.
-7 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in New Bremen.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-2:28 to 10:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-7:57 to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.