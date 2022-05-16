Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police and deputies responded to a crash report in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

SUNDAY

-5:54 p.m.: CPO violation. Deputies responded to a report of a protection order violation in the 6800 block of Ferree Road Sidney.

-2:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 2700 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Village log

MONDAY

SUNDAY

-7:29 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 10500 block of Piqua Lockington Road in Piqua.

-7 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in New Bremen.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:28 to 10:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-7:57 to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

