Police log

TUESDAY

-12:31 a.m.: warrant. Monique Desiree Delarosa, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-9:29 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at Park Street at Sycamore Avenue.

-8:14 p.m.: violate protection order. Mark Edward Freije, 30, of New Bremen,was issued a summons on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-8:14 p.m.: warrant. Mark Edward Freije, 30, of New Bremen was arrested on a warrant.

-7:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-5:57 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-4:42 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-4:35 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of Michigan Street.

-11 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.

-10:46 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Grove Street.

Crashes

Jessica Martina Scott, 30, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:31 p.m.

Scott was attempting to turn eastbound on West Russell Road from a parking lot when he did not clear the left hand lane and hit the passenger’s side of the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Tammy Jean Kennedy, 49, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:44 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls; one was cancelled en route.

Sidney firefighters finish extinguishing a house fire at 630 Ann Place around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN051822HouseFire.jpg Sidney firefighters finish extinguishing a house fire at 630 Ann Place around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

