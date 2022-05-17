Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-7:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.
-1:30 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at state Route 274 at East Shelby Road in New Bremen.
MONDAY
-8:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 5300 block of Houston Road in Houston.
-3:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.
SUNDAY
-2:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on McCartyville Road and state Route 29.
SATURDAY
-3:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.
Village log
SATURDAY
-9:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 65 and Maplewood Road in Maplewood.
-9:46 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was reported at state Route 66 and 119 in Maplewood.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-1:37 to 2:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-3:51 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-5:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SATURDAY
-11:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.