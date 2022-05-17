Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-1:30 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at state Route 274 at East Shelby Road in New Bremen.

MONDAY

-8:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 5300 block of Houston Road in Houston.

-3:31 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

SUNDAY

-2:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on McCartyville Road and state Route 29.

SATURDAY

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:57 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 65 and Maplewood Road in Maplewood.

-9:46 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was reported at state Route 66 and 119 in Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:37 to 2:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:51 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-5:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-11:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

