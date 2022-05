Police log

TUESDAY

-11:42 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at a business in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:32 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at Lynn Street and Montrose Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and Court Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:38 to 2:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms; one was cancelled en route.

-7:33 a.m. to 5:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

