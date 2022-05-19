Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2800 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-1:37 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble in the 2600 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:01 a.m.: protection order violation. Deputies took a report a protection order was violated at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Sidney

-7:05 a.m.: protection order violation. Deputies responded to a report a protection order was violated in the 14100 block of Hardin Road in Sidney

WEDNESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-10:26 a.m.: assault. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to an alleged assault.

-3:34 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Maplewood Road and state Route 119 in Maplewood.

TUESDAY

-3:51 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-8:45 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block West State Street in Botkins.

Crashes

Chanstin Lane Lowery, 24, of Covington, was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, at 12:20 a.m.

Lowery was traveling westbound in the 9000 block of state Route 47 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road and hit a road sign. He then continued westbound off the road and hit a guide line, went down a steep embankment into a river. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the river.

• No one was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:19 a.m.

Amy S. Banfield, 45, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road when she coasted through the stop sign at Sidney Freyburg Road causing the vehicle driven by Joan Diane Steinke, 69, of Sidney, to hit her in the rear.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:59 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS and Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries report in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

