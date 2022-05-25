Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 5800 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-2:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at state Routes 66 and 47 in Fort Loramie.

-2:42 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs in the 12200 block of Wagner Drive in Minster.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:47 to 9:20 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-4:05 to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-9:08 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 13600 block of state Route 219 in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

