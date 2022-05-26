Police log

THURSDAY

-12:53 a.m.: warrant. Amber Dawn Cotterman, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-10:32 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:55 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-7:29 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from a property in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-6:36 p.m.: obstructing official business. Bryson Teasley, 20, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass and obstructing official business charges.

-6:05 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-5:48 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual from a property in the 700 block of West North Street.

-4:06 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Gemini Drive.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

