Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:20 a.m.: vandalism. Threats or harassment was reported at Patterson Halpin and Stoker Roads in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: children playing on the road. A report of children play on the road was received in the 2700 block of Kristy Way.

Crashes

Owen Ryan Gabel, 18, of New Bremen, was cited with speed limits- assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday 2:46 p.m.

Gabel was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to go around the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him, Leann Marie Schmitmeyer, 46, of Bradford, and hit her vehicle in the right rear corner.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at Fair and South Vandemark Roads in Sidney.

-3:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Medics responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

