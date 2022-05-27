Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:55 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Millcreek and South Kuther Roads in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 274 and 29 in New Bremen.

-7:52 p.m.: child playing on the road. A child was reported playing on the road in the 8100 block of Gallery Road in Fort Loramie.

-4:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna and Botkins Police and deputies responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of North Main Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:08 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.