Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at state Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

SUNDAY

-11:32 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 14400 block of Runor Drive in Sidney.

-10:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at River and Miami River Roads in Sidney.

-9:56 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 800 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-5:02 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report of trash was dumped at Miami River and Kuther Roads in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

-11:46 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 12700 block of Versailles Yorksire Road.

-7:51 p.m.: child playing on road. A child was reported playing in the the 100 block of Timber Trail in Anna.

-6:06 p.m.: child playing on road. A child was reported playing in the the 8100 block of Gallery Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:03 to 2:42 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-6:44 p.m.: smoke. Anna and Botkins Fire and deputies conducted a smoke investigation in the 19000 block of Kentner Road in Botkins.

-6:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna and Botkins Fire and deputies responded to a fire alarm in the 1800 block of Kentner Road in Sidney.

-5:52 to 6:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 300 block of Buckeye Avenue in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.