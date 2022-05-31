Police log

MONDAY

-9:30 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-6:39 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-4 p.m.: warrant. Ronald Andrew Satterwhite, 30, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:40 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-3:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:27 a.m.: obstructing official business. Angela Ann Elizabeth Myers, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on obstructing official business.

-6:19 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-4:05 a.m.: warrant. Mikaila Rae Johnston, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:19 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-1:07 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

SUNDAY

-11:35 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-11 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-9:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue.

SATURDAY

-2:06 a.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 47, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:03 a.m.: warrant. Kelli Alisha Wood, 36, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-6:43 a.m.: criminal trespass. Charity L. Turner, 41, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges.

Crashes

No was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:51 p.m.

Rhonda L. Vernon, 64, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on the shared use path in Tawawa Park toward Veterans Memorial Walkway from the covered bridge when she got near the end and realized there was no exit, so she backed up and struck a park bench.

• Tracey L. Kimble, 41, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:47 p.m.

Kimble was traveling southbound on North Miami Avenue when she was unable to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Dawn L. Thompson, 70, of Conover.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:03 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-9:55 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an CO investigation.

-1:25 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-1:10 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-11:33 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-11:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-8:08 a.m. to 10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

