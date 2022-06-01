Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:03 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 1200 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-4:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 3400 block of River Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Second Street in Russell’s Point.

-5:57 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 a.m.: illegal burn. Anna Police responded to the report of an illegal burn.

-7:55 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:40 to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-4:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-3:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Rangeline Road at Miami Shelby West Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

