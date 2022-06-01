Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-6:03 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 1200 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.
-4:50 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 3400 block of River Road in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-7:20 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of Second Street in Russell’s Point.
-5:57 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:02 a.m.: illegal burn. Anna Police responded to the report of an illegal burn.
-7:55 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
TUESDAY
-5:40 to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
-4:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-3:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Rangeline Road at Miami Shelby West Road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.