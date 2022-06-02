Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-4:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 17400 block of state Route 705 in Sidney.
-4:39 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.
-4:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 17300 block of Morris Rose Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-7:27 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash at State Street at Main Street.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-2:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-11:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.