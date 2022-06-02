Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 17400 block of state Route 705 in Sidney.

-4:39 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

-4:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 17300 block of Morris Rose Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:27 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash at State Street at Main Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-11:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.