Police log

THURSDAY

-11 p.m.: theft. Randall Christopher Michael Lenard, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on theft charges.

-10:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-7:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-5:21 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported received in the 1400 block of Westwood Drive.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Simon Michael Ehrenberg, 23, of Wapakoneta,was arrested on a warrant.

-4:10 to 4:11 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.