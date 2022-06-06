Police log

MONDAY

-1:19 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in 700 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-2:06 p.m.: unauthorized use. An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-9:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a business in 400 block of West Russell Road.

-9:12 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at a business in the 600 block of North West Avenue.

-1:42 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-12:30 p.m.: scam. Police responded to a report of a scam in 1300 block of Pinetree Court.

SATURDAY

-7:27 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:05 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 800 block of Tawawa Drive.

-4:42 p.m.: warrant. Preston Nunn, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:35 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 8300 block of Port Haven Drive.

-2:14 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-2:32 a.m.: domestic violence. Samantha M. Rivera, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:42 a.m.: aggravated menacing. Randall S. McGinnis, 39, of Sidney, was issued on aggravated menacing.

FRIDAY

-7:45 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Sue Johnson, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:53 a.m.: warrant. Kay Samantha Clay, 33, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:24 a.m.: theft. Andre Kevin Gordon, 50, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft without consent.

Crashes

Ashley M. Mulkey, 25, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:53 p.m.

Mulkey was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her, that was driven by Donna S. Kinle, 60, of Sidney.

• Patricia Obringer, 55, of Coldwater, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:25 p.m.

Obringer was backing out of a private drive in the 2880 block onto state Route 47 when she failed to see and hit the vehicle behind her that was driven by Eric Yoder, 54, of West Liberty.

• Lee E. Vaubel, 42, of Botkins, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:06 a.m.

Vaubel was attempting to turn right onto state Route 47 from a stop on Vandemark Road when he hit the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Casey M. Knouff, 39, of Troy.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-5:49 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:29 a.m. to 8:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-10:02 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-3:57 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-12:12 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 16 calls.

FRIDAY

-3:32 to 5:10 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to gas leak reports.

-3:07 a.m. to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

