Police log

MONDAY

-6:21 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 100 block of Twinbrook Place.

-5 p.m.: making false alarms. Nina Y. VanHorn, 43, of Sidney, was issued a summons on making false alarms_law enforcement agency charges.

-2:52 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-2:50 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: warrant. Jeremiah Douglas Purk, 43, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:18 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in 2500 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:19 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in 700 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:15 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-6:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

–1:06 to 7:05 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:32 a.m. to 5:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

