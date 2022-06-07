Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 13200 block of Luthman Road.

MONDAY

-4:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10600 block of Schenk Road.

-7:49 a.m: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint the 600 block of Jackson Street.

-5:09 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A theft was reported stolen in the area of Pasco Montra and Fort Loramie Swanders Roads.

SUNDAY

-8:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash in the 7600 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

Crashes

Nicholas Cruz, 41, of Piqua, was cited with failure to yield right of way at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 31, at 4:01 p.m.

Cruz was traveling eastbound on West Shelby Road, had stopped at the stop at Rangeline Road and when he continued into the intersection after failing to see, he hit the passenger’s side of the southbound vehicle on Rangeline Road, driven by Virginia Cascaden, 82, of Bradford. Cascaden’s vehicle crossed the center line to the left, spun into the grass on the right side of the roadway and then spun 180 degrees to the left again crossing the center line before coming to a stop in the ditch on the opposite side of the roadway. Her vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed away by Marshall’s Towing.

Cruz’s vehicle also sustained disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

Cascaden was transported to Kettering Hospital in Piqua by Spirit Medical Transport.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:22 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS and Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 16400 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-11:57 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a report of a crash with injuries at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-6:26 a.m. to 2:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-8:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

