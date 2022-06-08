Police log

WEDNESDAY

TUESDAY

-10:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-7:58 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at a property in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-7:27 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-7 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:52 p.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported at Flanagan Sports Complex on Riverside Drive.

-5:24 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

-5:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-4:50 p.m.: warrant. Davohah Faye Knight, 48, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. Seth Bryant Gray, 27, of Sidney, was issued a summon on theft without consent charges.

-3:56 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-3:54 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-3:48 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:36 p.m.: violate protection order. Joseph Alan Jeffers, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-10:52 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. Past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-5:15 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Park Street.

Crashes

Edmundo Martinez Juarez, 39, of Cardington, was cited with shifting cargo loose loads after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:57 p.m.

Juarez was traveling westbound pulling a trailer in the 2000 block of Michigan Street when the side door or hatch on the trailer came loose and extended down and hit the westbound vehicle in the turn lane that is driven by Deborah K. Cash, 57, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 to 3:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

–12:10 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-10:25 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

