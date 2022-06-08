Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 3300 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-3:58 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-5:52 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road state Route 47 in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:10 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the area of state Route 274 and Morris Rose Road.

TUESDAY

-7:03 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

