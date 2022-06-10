Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:51 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Tacoma Trail in Piqua.

-3:41 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:10 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the area of state Route 66 at Schlater Road in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-7:57 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the area of Wells and McCartyville Roads in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:31 to 8:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-5:51 p.m.: structure fire. Anna EMS Police and Fire, and Botkins Fire responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Warren Street in Botkins.

-6:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported a mile marker 95 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.