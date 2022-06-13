Police log

MONDAY

-8:13 a.m.: robbery in progress. A robbery in progress was reported at a property in the 1100 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-11:53 p.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported at a property in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-10:29 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-8:25 p.m.: theft without consent. Joyce Renee Miller, 51, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft without consent charges.

-7:56 p.m.: warrant. Jesse James Yates, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:47 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-4:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-3:27 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in 1900 block of Michigan Street.

-10:02 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-7:03 to 7:49 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:12 p.m.: warrant. Paul L. Jackson, 35, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in 100 block of Piper Street.

-4:09 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the unit block of Tawawa Drive.

-3:01 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-2:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Danielle Jean Crisp, 46, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

-1:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report shots were heard in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:47 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-10 p.m.: criminal trespass. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-9:13 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Bryan T. Whitehead, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

-7:40 p.m.: assault. Gary A. Harris, 68, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.

-6:37 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2400 block of Collins Avenue.

-6:17 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:38 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at a property in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-2:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-1:28 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at a property in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-1:22 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at Broadway Avenue and East Russell Road.

-1:03 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

Crashes

Luis M. Macias, 53, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

Macias was facing the west on Michigan Street and when he was attempting to turn left onto Wayfarer Lane in the path of an eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Jason R. Lambert, 43, of Piqua.

• Charlotte K. Cooper, 64, of Botkins, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

Cooper was northbound on Vandemark Road waiting to turn into a private drive when she did not see the southbound vehicle on the curb lane and both Cooper and the other vehicle driven by Carl C. Stallard, 78, of Sidney, struck each other.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:59 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation in Anna.

-1:55 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-12:30 to 10:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-3:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:28 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

THURSDAY

-5:09 to 6:56 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two crashes.

-2:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:55 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

