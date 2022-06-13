Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 9300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-10:12 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the 4000 block of County Road 25A in Sidney.

-2:12 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 700 block of Brown Road.

-9:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 5700 block of Short Road in Houston.

SATURDAY

-7:40 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Houston EMS and Port Jefferson Fire responded to a crash in the 18100 block of Sharp Road.

Crashes

Grace Ann Rose, 18, of Fort Loramie, was cited with failure to yield at stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, at 7:57 a.m.

Rose was traveling eastbound on Wells Road and when she entered the intersection with McCartyville Road caused a collision with the southbound vehicle, driven by Jane Marie Luthman, 59, of Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:52 a.m.: gas leak. A gas leak is reported in the 2300 block of Industrial Drive.

-8:39 a.m. to 12:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-4:36 to 5:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at Santa Fe New Knoxville Road.

-10:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the in Piqua on County Road 25A.

-6:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Anna Fire and Rescue and Botkins and Fort Loramie Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 14300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

