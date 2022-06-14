Police log

MONDAY

-7:22 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 2400 block of Apache Drive.

-6:07 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-5:06 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block West Parkwood Street.

-3:44 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-11:15 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1600 block of Michigan Street.

-10:29 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block High Avenue.

-9:20 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Place.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

Carianne Jean Rindler, 19, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Campbell Road through a construction zone when she proceeded to turn southbound into the Sidney High School parking lot and drove into an unmarked ditch in the construction zone.

• Yong Yu, 58, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:06 p.m.

Yu was traveling westbound on West Parkwood Street and when navigating a curve exited the road and hit a mailbox at 218 W. Parkwood St.

• Larry O’Quinn, 68, of Sidney, was cited with traffic to control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:35 p.m.

O’Quinn was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he ran a red light at Sixth Avenue causing a crash with the vehicle that was turning right onto state Route 47 from Sixth Avenue that was driven by Misty Blankship, 39, of Sidney.

• Ronald D. Williams Jr., 62, of Huber Heights, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:02 a.m.

Williams attempted to back up from where he was parking on street with his flashers on in the 200 block of West Poplar Street when hit a legally parked vehicle in a parking spot at the location that is owned by David Michael Barhorst, of Sidney.

• Jordan Thuma, 26, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:54 p.m.

Thuma was turning left to go eastbound from a parking lot in the 2000 block onto Fair Road when he failed to yield on the westbound vehicle on Fair Road and hit that vehicle driven by Christina Hawk, 32, of Houston.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:24 to 6:52 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-4:40 to 7:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

