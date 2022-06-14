Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-12:54 p.m: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam the 17600 block of Montra Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:50 a.m.: crash with injuries. Minster Fire and Rescue and deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at wells and Schmitmeyer Baker Road in Minster.

-12:14 to 1:47 a.m.: lines down. Dispatch received seven reports lines were down or were on fire in the county.

-12:06 to 6:36 a.m.: pole down. Dispatch received six reports poles were down or were on fire in the county.

-1:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-11:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-11:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire and Police responded to a fire alarm in the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

