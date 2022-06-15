Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-7:12 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to burglary in progress report in the 1300 block of Luthman Road in Minster.
-2:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
-11:31 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-8:35 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 300 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-3:37 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 8300 block of Port Haven Drive in Sidney.
-9:47 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to a report lines were down in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.
-8:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at County Road 25A at Kirkwood Road.
THURSDAY
-11:27 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to burglary in progress report in the 4800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.
-5:54 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 5800 block of Houston Road.
Village log
SATURDAY
-11:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a crash report in the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.
FRIDAY
-11:23 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damage was reported at state Routes 47 and 65 in Maplewood.
Crashes
No one was cited, according to the crash report, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 29, at 10:25 p.m.
William Neal Riley, 57, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on River Road when he told deputies he did not see a turn signal activated on the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Jesse Lee Kindell, 34, of Sidney, that was about to make a left turn into a private drive, so Riley attempted to pass on the left as Kindell was turning causing a collision.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-3:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-12:37 to 9:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-8:51 a.m. to 11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
FRIDAY
-8:51 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
-11:37 a.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire responded to a report lines were down at state Route 66 and Wise Street in Jackson Center.
THURSDAY
-10:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2000 block of state Route 48 in Russia.
-5:42 to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
